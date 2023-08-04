4 die in communal land dispute in Enugu

By Alumona Ukwueze

At least four persons have lost their lives while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed when Oyofo, and Awha, communities clashed over land dispute at Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Friday.

Among the properties destroyed were one tricycle and five motorcycles.

While confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, on Saturday, said that twelve suspects were arrested in connection with the murder the four casualties during the dispute.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the deployment of Police Operatives to Oyofo and Awha villages in Ezeagu Local Government Area, following the communal clash between the villages on 11/08/2023 at about 10am.

“The deployment is to maintain the normalcy already restored in the area after the clash, which led to the murder of four (4) males and the burning of one (1) tricycle and five (5) motorcycles.

“Twelve (12) male suspects have been arrested in connection with the clash and murder of the victims, while preliminary investigation shows that the clash is a result of land ownership dispute between the villages,” he said.