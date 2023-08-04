4 Boko Haram commanders, 13 fighters, 45 family members surrender

Following two days of intense offensive by troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, against terrorists in the Lake Chad fringes, four Boko Haram commanders, 13 main fighters and 45 family members, yesterday, surrendered to troops of Sector three in Cross Kauwa and Baga of Kukawa Local Government Area, LGA, Nigeria.

The Military Public Information Officer-N’Djamena, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, who made the disclosure said an escalated kinetic and non-kinetic operations by the MNJTF led to the positive development.

Abdullahi said: “This is coupled with dwindling logistic supplies in Boko Haram hideouts and mass surrenders, which has rattled Boko Haram insurgents. Surrendered items include seven AK-47 rifles, one FN Rifle (SLR), 440 rounds of assorted calibre ammunition and other essential tools of insurgency.

“On the inaugural day of the mass surrender, two commanders, nine main fighters and 21 family members yielded to the relentless operations of troops stroked by the 19 Brigade in Cross Kauwa and 403 Amphibious Brigade in Baga.

“They voluntarily surrendered six AK 47 rifles, one FN Rifle (SLR), 20 magazines (with two fully loaded), 12 rounds of 5.6 millimeter ammunition, two hand grenades, three Bandoliers, and 180 rounds of 7.62 millimeter ammunition amongst numerous items.

“The tide of surrenders continued onto the following day when two other commanders, four fighters and 24 family members responded to the call for peace.

“Surrendering at the 403 Amphibious Brigade location in Baga, they submitted two AK-47 rifles, seven magazines, 99 rounds of 7.62 millimeter ammunition, two transistor radios, a cash sum of N213,800, and a variety of personal items.

On its part, MNJTF, said: “The MNJTF remains committed to fortifying the stability of the Lake Chad Basin region,” adding that “Violence is not a viable course and that surrendering provides the safest route towards peace and rehabilitation.”