25-yr-old American actor, Angus Cloud is dead

Popular American actor, Angus Cloud, who starred in HBO’s hit series Euphoria died on Monday at the age of 25.

Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in the teen drama, died at his family home in Oakland, California, the United States in a suspected drug case, BBC reported.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” said the Cloud family.

The actor attended his father’s funeral in Ireland last week and, according to his family, “intensely struggled with this loss”.

There was some comfort in knowing he was now “reunited with his dad, who was his best friend”, they said in a statement.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” it said.

The report said Cloud’s mother made a 911 call at 11:30 am local time and reported a “possible overdose.”

She also noted that his son did not have a pulse, and after the arrival of the Oakland Police Department and Fire Department, the actor was pronounced dead on the scene.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud gained a lot of fame after featuring in the popular HBO series, Euphoria from 2019 to 2022. He played the role of Fezco, a drug dealer and friend to the main character, Rue, played by Zendaya.