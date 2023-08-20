20 youths to benefit from creative empowerment initiative

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Sahara Centre, TSC would enroll 20 young Nigerians for the Lantern Labs Series, a program designed to equip young creative with critical thinking, creative thinking, and design thinking skills, to enable them to address societal issues and drive positive change in Nigeria.

The 2023 edition of the series which is an intensive programme that includes: workshops, mentorship sessions for the empowerment of young creative would commence in October.

According to a statement, TSC would also provide a scholarship for one eligible candidate between the ages of 18 and 35, who applies before August 31, 2023.

For six weeks, the participants would engage in four intensive sessions, following a comprehensive curriculum that encompasses problem-solving, critical thinking, research, strategic thinking, effective communication, and teamwork.

Participants would also have access to a three month post workshop mentorship and would become members of the Lantern Labs Alumni community.

Executive Director, TSC, Adun Okupe, said that the series which is meant for the creative industries in Nigeria is open for applications, with September 15, 2023 deadline.

Okupe said: “There is no denying that the creative industries shape culture. Their presence is evident in the movies we watch, the music we listen to, and the places we live. It is important that they are passing across the right messages, what defines us as Nigerians, and why we are the way we are.”

The Lantern Labs is a platform that would help young creative design their projects more purposefully. They will learn from experts in the field who have built successful careers and can provide balanced support between producing works that drive social change and making profit,” he said.

A member of TSC Advisory Board and Architect, Adeyemo Shokumbi, said: “As Nigerians, we often take individual approaches to solving collective or systemic issues. What we need is a way to build a collective infrastructure that we can all tap into. The Sahara Centre has been able to identify this crucial gap and participants of the Lantern Lab Series will not only learn to identify social problems that but also develop innovative solutions to solve them through their work.”

However, TSC is dedicated to supporting the creative industries by equipping them with skills and resources that impact their projects which contribute to societal change and development through the Lantern Labs series, designed to equip young creative with critical thinking, creative thinking, and design thinking skills, enabling them to address societal issues and drive positive change in Nigeria.