Zulum bans metal scavenging in Borno

Zulum

…… Pandemonium in Maiduguri as Malian Criminal Cult groups clash

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has announced the banning of metal scavenging in the state.

This is even as there was pandemonium on Monday as a popular crime group known as “Marlia boys clashed in Maiduguri, burning shops and injuring many.

Recall that the Borno Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) last week paraded six suspects for vandalising a communication mast belonging to defunct NITEL in Chiki village of Chibok LGA.

Zulum announced the ban of scavenging business on Monday during a visit to the Bulumkutu area of Maiduguri where he sighted metals belonging to the State Government vandalized by the scavengers.

Our Correspondent gathered that scavenging is a recruiting business in Borno following the economic hardship faced by the lack of jobs among youths and women folk.

“All those things are government properties, you can see street lights and communication towers.

“Such acts can sabotage the activities of state and Federal Governments.

“We can’t allow that to continue, I want to condemn and announce the ban on metal scavenging in Borno state till further notice.

“I will sign an Executive Order banning all forms of metal scavenging in Borno,” Zulum said.

He however observed that many scavengers have lost their lives to insurgent attacks as they visit deserted communities to vandalise items.

In another development, there was pandemonium on Monday as a popular crime group known as “Marlia boys clashed in Maiduguri, burning shops and injuring many.

The criminal group is known for attacking citizens and snatching their mobile phones and other belongings, a situation which resulted in the loss of several lives and severe injuries inflicted on innocent citizens in the state.

The Marlian group have been engaging in several clashes with different cult groups battling for control.

Sources and Mr. Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad confirmed the clash to our Correspondent in Maiduguri

It was gathered that the latest encounter occurred on 10/07/2023 at about 12:15 pm when the criminal groups armed with machetes set fire to a shop and destroyed property at Maiduguri, Bolori 2, IVO behind Covid-19 Isolation Center.

The shop owner, a local hunter, whose name is withheld fled while residents in the area were forced to scamper for safety.

The attack is supposedly a reprisal against the shop owner, as the owner and a member of the criminal group fought around Monday morning. During an altercation, the shop owner stabbed and killed a member of the criminal group.

Disturbed by the spate of urban gangsterism perpetrated by the criminal gangs, residents of Maiduguri have been demanding aggressive action from the security agencies against the group.

Several arrests were made in the past but the group were recently growing in numbers and have been recruiting more members into their fold.