Women’s World Cup: Female footballers with shirtless goal celebration like Oshoala’s

By Ayobami Okerinde

Asisat Oshoala’s shirtless celebration in Nigeria’s 3-2 win over Australia is currently one of the most talked topics in Nigeria and football.

Shirtless goal celebrations in women’s football are not a common occurrence. After guiding the ball to the back of the net in the 72nd minute against Australia, Oshoala pulled off her jersey.

For her celebration, Oshoala was given a yellow card, which is in accordance with Rule 12 of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) law that, “A player must be cautioned for “removing the shirt or covering the head with the shirt.”

Vanguard takes a look at the female footballers who have had shirtless celebrations.

Brandi Chastain

One of the highlights of the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup was Chastain’s shirtless celebration in the final between the United States of America and China at the Rose Bowl Stadium, USA.

Chastain took off her jersey after scoring the winning penalty to win the United States’ second World Cup title.

Sam Kerr

Australia’s captain and record goal scorer was not on the pitch in her country’s 3-2 loss to Nigeria.

In the 2022 Women’s Super League season, she latched on to a long ball from keeper Zećira Mušović in the second minute of added time to score the only goal in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa. She took off her jersey afterwards.

Valentina Giacinti

It’s a rare occurrence to see footballers score four goals in a game.

Giacinti took off her jersey after scoring four against archrival Inter Milan in 2021.

Chloe Kelly

Coming off the bench to score for your country in a final will create that iconic moment and celebration.

Kelly scored the winner from close range in England’s win over Germany at the Euro 2022 Championships final.

Asisat Oshoala

The five-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year joined the list of players with shirtless celebrations in Nigeria’s 3-2 win over Australia.

She capitalized on a defensive slip between Australia’s defender Kennedy and the goalkeeper to score into an empty net.