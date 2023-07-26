WMA seeks better deal for health workers

By Chioma Obinna

The President of the World Medical Association, WMA, Dr.Osahon Enabulele at the weekend called for the strengthening of the health system, resilient health workforce, and universal health coverage, UHC, for all Nigerians.

Enabulele made the call during his visit to the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Mr.Godwin Obaseki, at the Edo State Government House.

Thanking the State Governor, the Oba of Benin, and the people of Edo State, for their encouragement to him as the President of the World Medical Association, he briefed the Governor on his mandate as WMA President, particularly as it concerns advancement of global health through advocacy for health system strengthening and universal health coverage.

He spoke about his efforts towards promoting medical ethics, patient-centred care, reduction of violence against physicians and other health professionals, investment in the development of a resilient and motivated health workforce, and support for WMA constituent members, among others.

He commended the Governor for his efforts in repositioning the state in areas such as civil service reforms, Sports development, electricity/power generation, Technology and Digital transformation.

The WMA President expressed great delight at the triumphant victory of Bendel Insurance Football Club at the recently held 2023 Nigeria Federation Cup.

He added that the success was only possible due to the State Government’s obvious commitment to sports, including the revival of Bendel Insurance Football Club which last won a major tournament 43 years ago, precisely in 1980.

While praying for many more developmental strides, the WMA President called on the State Government to urgently attend to the existing challenges in the State’s health sector.

He, particularly, tasked the State government on a health system strengthening and motivating the existing human resources for health in the State.

He appealed for implementation of the new Hazard allowance approved for physicians and other health professionals in Nigeria.

Enabulele also used the opportunity of the visit to formally invite the Governor to the 76th General Assembly of the WMA billed to hold in Kigali, Rwanda, in October this year.

He thereafter called on the Chairman of the Edo State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr. Udoka Imoisili, to make her official presentation to the Governor. Thereafter, the Governor responded to both speeches.

Responding, the Governor thanked the WMA President for the visit, stating that the people of the State were very proud of the progress he has recorded so far.

Assuring the WMA President of his commitment to strengthening the State’s health system, as well as his readiness to address the demands brought forward by the Edo State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, the Governor called for a special workshop to be organised, with a focus on reforming the State’s health system.

The visit was also attended by other top officials of government, including the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, among others.

Before he visited the Edo State Governor, the WMA President had earlier had a presidential roundtable with resident doctors at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.