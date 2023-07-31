Wike’s nomination ‘compensation’ for his role in Tinubu’s victory  – Ogunlewe

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe said former Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike’s ministerial nomination was “compensation” for his role in President Bola Tinubu’s victory at 2023 presidential election.

Ogunlewe stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Recall that Wike, who served as a two-term governor under the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), worked for Tinubu at the last election following a fallout with the leadership of his party.

Wike was named as Tinubu’s minister in the list of ministerial nominees sent to the Senate last Thursday.

Speaking on the Wike’s nomination, Senator Ogunlewe said the former Rivers governor deserves the nomination.

He said, “It is so easy to decipher. If you are following the development that cumulated in the last election, you would know the role Wike played and you must give him compensation for that role.”

According to him, Wike was not the only one that worked for the success of the APC in the presidential election.

Ogunlewe said people like ex-governor Dave Umahi and Nasir El-Rufai merit nominations based on their antecedents.

He said someone such as Umahi needs to “replicate” his infrastructural drive in Ebonyi State at the national level.

“Everybody participated actively in the success of the APC, whether you are in opposition or not,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ogunlewe has warned the nominees to not work against the party’s manifesto.

He said Tinubu “will not allow you [cabinet members] to mess him up” and as such the nominees should gear up for work.

The former minister of works is also optimistic about a smooth screening process on Monday.

He said Nigerians are eager to see the country fix its issues and such, adding there’s no time for further delay.

Ogunlewe said, “The National Assembly has very little to do. The situation of the country does not warrant plenty talk.

“We are in a hurry to have a cabinet to move on,” Ogunlewe added.