Why we are partnering with Kwara State Govt – Lawal Abidemi

By Rita Okoye

It was a day of heartfelt congratulations and goodwill messages from associates, government and well-wishers at the groundbreaking ceremony of Harmony Gardens Amoyo, Ilorin over the weekend.

Speaking with journalists at the event, the Managing Director of the real estate company, Mayegun Lawal Abidemi was elated at the turn of events at the launch.

The impressed MD said, “we are super excited with this ceremony here today, we are privileged to have everybody here, we have the government, the private sector, the banks, the construction industry professionals and the Royal Fathers. We are glad that this dream has finally come to fruition. Like we say at Harmony Gardens, every investment with us is a worthy and productive investment with guarantees. So we call on all off-takers and prospects to seize this amazing opportunity. Our estate will pride itself with world class infrastructures like the internet, kids play ground, a mini amusement park, supermarkets, well channeled drainages and renewable energy as an option for every resident”, he concluded.

The groundbreaking event was witnessed by eminent personalities within and outside the city of Ilorin. The State Governor was represented by the General Manager, Kwara State Housing Corporation; Hajia Ramat Ibrahim. The Emir, His Royal Majesty, Zulu Gambari was represented by Balogun Anamu, Alhaji Dr. Usman Atolagbe and Oba Alamoyo of Amoyo, Alhaji Oyebola Jamiu, the royal host the estate.

Also in attendance were the Branch Manager, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Mr Kalejaiye. The commissioner of police Kwara State Rotimi ADELESI who was represented by SP Okona. Other VIPs were the SSANU CHAIRMAN Comrade Falowo Olushola, NASU Chairman Alhaji Ibrahim, and Dr. Idayat Durotoye; Associate Professor, dept of Hematology, University of Ilorin. UITHMDCAN.

Harmony Gardens will be partnering the Kwara State Government to mitigate the shortfall in the housing sector in the state to put up the 325 housing units, occupying 15 hectares of land.