Why I returned erstwhile commissioners – Gov Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has explained that he he returned all appointees who served as Commissioners and Special Adviser during the immediate past administration as a reward for their contributions towards his emergence as governor.

Eno assured the citizens to understand that the decisions he made regarding his cabinet would be in the best interest of the state.

He spoke on Friday while fielding questions from newsmen at the Victor Attah International Airport.

His words: ” I like new blood but I must test the new blood and be sure that they are the right blood. You don’t just take in blood, you must test the blood. So let’s test the blood.

“By my training and upbringing, people don’t go to a war with you and win the war and you push them aside. It is not a good thing to do because you will need them again for another battle and people won’t trust you.

“So these guys went to war with me, they were with me in the trenches and we won. How do I reward them, throw them away?”. Please they should allow me choose those that I believe will deliver on the Job.

” You can’t give me a job to do and at the same time choose those that will work with me. I believe that choosing the people that will work with me to deliver on the job is my prerogative. Akwa Ibom should judge me on the deliverables.

“Akwa Ibom has elected me to do a job for them. I have put forward the A.R.I.S.E Agenda which we will put forward on Monday to situate the ARISE AGENDA, explain to Akwa Ibom people and have a road map”

The governor had on Thursday July 20, 2023 forwarded the list of names of the immediate past Commissioners and Special Adviser to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.

Expectedly the development has started generating arguments among the citizens especially political stateholders within the state capital.