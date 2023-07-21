Why I created my jewellery line — Mark

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to create a niche in the fashion industry, Mark Aniogo, CEO of Markdajeweller Ltd has said that his mission is to create beautiful, dynamic and unique pieces of watchmaking and elegant jewelry art.

Mark who said, he loves to create, added that his dream has always been to invent things that have never been done before and be of value to his community and environment.

Coming from a very small community in Kwale, Delta state, he said, “For the brand, it’s about making the impossible reality.” Always willing to go to the moon.

“Markdajeweller’s mission is to create beautiful, dynamic and unique pieces of watchmaking and elegant jewellery art.

“The fact is, the road to success is always under construction. Don’t end up like concrete, all mixed up and permanently set.

“Inspirations are drawn from diverse sources, ranging from the beauty of nature to the vibrant energy of urban landscapes, 80’s, 90’s glamour lifestyle, the earliest times and forms of Jewelry making and also reviving the feeling man must’ve felt when he first had a rare jewellery piece on.

“Each collection tells a story, capturing the essence of our inspirations and memories in life in the form of intricate details, symbolic motifs, and unconventional materials. From the delicate curves of a flower petal to the raw strength of a city skyline, our designs strive to reflect the rich tapestry of life and evoke emotions that resonate with clients.

“We firmly believe that fashion knows no boundaries, and their jewellery pieces embody this philosophy. Designed with a boundless approach, their creations defy traditional gender norms and empower individuals to express their true selves without limitations.

“We envisioned that our jewellery should be worn by anyone who appreciates thoughtful design, craftsmanship, and the transformative power of accessories. Whether you identify as male, female, or beyond, Markdajeweller pieces embrace your unique individuality and offer an opportunity to boldly showcase your personal style.

“Opting for our product is not just about adorning your body; it’s about empowering your spirit. The jewellery encourages potential clients to express their personalities boldly, amplifying their confidence and sparking conversations.

“Each piece is meticulously crafted to be a practical work of art, meant to elicit emotions, inspire dialogue, and convey a sense of identity. Whether you choose a statement necklace, an elegant ring, or an eye-catching bracelet or wristwatch, our jewellery serves as a conduit for self-expression and an extension of your personal narrative.

“We strive to exceed the expectations of our clients at every step of their journey with our jewellery. From the moment you discover the company to the unwrapping of your carefully packaged jewellery piece, they want your experience to be nothing short of exceptional.

“We are committed to sustainability, using ethically sourced materials and promoting responsible manufacturing practices.