Why I can’t have pre-marital sex – BBNaija’s Bella

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bella Okagbue has revealed the reason she is yet to indulge in pre-marital sex.

According to the reality TV star, her upbringing accounts for why she remains a virgin at 25.

Bella made this known as a response to a trending tweet asking people to share something they would never do because of their background.

The tweet read, “One thing home training will never make you do?” To which Bella replied, “Sex before marriage!!”

Recall Bella, during a recent Big Brother reunion, affirmed that her relationship with Sheggz was still going strong, despite disapprovals received from her family and fans.

“My family advised against dating him, but I am an adult and I have made my choice. We are currently in a relationship,” Bella confidently revealed to the show’s host, Ebuka.

On his part, Sheggz appreciated Bella for standing by him against all odds.

“I just feel like Bella is a real one, she really held it down, and I just want to say thank you publicly on live television. You mean a lot to me for sure.

“I saw lots of beautiful girls in the house.