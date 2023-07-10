Why Chelsea unveiled ’90s themed new home kit with no sponsor

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea have unveiled their home kit for the 2023/24 season surprisingly without a front-of-shirt sponsor.

This comes after a shirt deal with former sponsors, telecommunications company Three was not renewed after it expired at the end of last season.

The kit was designed by renowned sport wear makers, Nike and the unveiling was announced in a statement released on the club’s website on Monday.

The club unveiled the home Nike kit for the 2023/24 season which features a classic design with white added to the blue, the glory of ‘97/’98 is celebrated in style.

The new kit was modelleld by club stars such as Sam Kerr, Kadeisha Buchanan, Mykhailo Mudryk, Reece James, Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, and Enzo Fernandes.

Former Chelsea stars Dennis Wise and Roberto Di Matteo also modelled the kit which is a tribute to the season the club recorded stellar success winning the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, The League Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup at the beginning of the following season under the great manager, Gianluca Vialli as ‘the glory of ‘97/’98 is celebrated in style.’

Analysis– Chelsea continue search for a new sponsor

Chelsea declined a shirt sponsorship agreement with an online gambling company and the club’s supporters’ trust also criticized the possibility of such a partnership.

The Premier League announced in April that gambling sponsors would be removed from shirts by the end of the 2025/26 season.

The Premier League also blocked a deal for Chelsea with streaming service Paramount+, as a result of concerns about upsetting its broadcast rights holders–the current broadcasters would be uncomfortable about signing up with a competitor (though Chelsea is not a direct rival).

Chelsea have continued to hold talks with alternatives but the club felt it was sacrosanct to release the kit to allow fans buy them before the new season begins in August.

The unveiling was announced in a statement released on the club’s website on Monday which reads: “The new design for ‘23/’24 remembers that special past while additional gold detail, including an iridescent crest, highlights the prestige and glamour of the famous King’s Road in the ’90s. Shimmering in gold, the lion roars on the shirt – symbolic of Chelsea’s prestige and history.”

“While changes take place at the club, the pride stays the same. Interior shirt detail nods to exactly this – Chelsea FC remains the ‘Pride of London,’ the statement continued.”

Chelsea also commented on the quality of the new kit, stating that: “The new kit is formed from Nike Dri-FIT ADV, an advanced technology that brings fit and fabric innovation together to help keep the modern player drier for 90-plus minutes,”

“The breathable FIT ADV weave ensures sweat evaporates, helping you stay cool and light to power through to the final whistle.”

The club has not ruled out a possibility of securing a shirt sponsorship before the season commences. “Fans should be aware that the 2023/24 home kit that features on pitch may subsequently feature a front-of-shirt partner. The club will communicate any changes to the kit in due course, the statement ended.”