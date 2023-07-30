Why businesses must adjust with distributive technologies – Danbatta

By Juliet Umeh

For enhanced productivity and sustainability, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, has advised businesses to adjust to the potentials of disruptive technologies which have been adopted across the globe.

Danbatta gave the advice to the industry leaders and Information and Communication Technology, ICT, innovators, who gathered at the 2023 edition of the Information, Communication, Technology and Telecommunications, ICTEL, expo organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, in Lagos.

Danbatta, who was represented by the Director of Consumer Affairs Bureau at the Commission, Mr. Alkasim Umar, said technology has always played a significant role in shaping the world people live in. He, however, said that in recent years, advancements have accelerated at an unprecedented rate.

The NCC helmsman said as the world grapples with the 4th Industrial Revolution driven by the Internet, advancements in many facets of ICTs are fundamentally changing all aspects of people’s lives and reshaping economic, social and cultural paradigms across the world.

He listed such disruptive technologies to include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain Technology, Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Fifth Generation (5G) and other emerging technologies which have demonstrated the potential of transforming industries and business models.

“Today, we find ourselves amid a digital revolution, where the boundaries between physical and virtual worlds are blurring. So, as we navigate the era of tech disruptions, it is crucial for businesses to embrace innovation and adapt to the changing landscape. Companies that are agile and willing to experiment with these emerging technologies will gain a competitive advantage in their respective industries,” Danbatta said.

The NCC CEO further assured that the NCC’s strategic management plan represents the Commission’s commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to transform industries and drive positive change. “By embracing tech disruption, we are empowering individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive in the digital age. Together, let us build a Nigeria where technology is a catalyst for inclusive growth, innovation flourishes, and the benefits of connectivity reach every Nigerian,” the EVC said.

President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, who appreciated the Commission’s efforts in providing a predictable telecom regulatory environment, noted that the theme of this year’s edition of the ICTEL Expo had been carefully chosen considering the far-reaching impact disruptive technologies are having on businesses around the world.

NCC’s Zonal Controller, Lagos, Engr. Yomi Arowosafe, who was part of the team to the well-attended ICT Expo, received an LCCI Appreciation Award.