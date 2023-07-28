Why Adire symbolises national pride — Olori Ogunwusi

Olori Wuraola

By Dickson Omobola

WORRIED over the demand for foreign textiles, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Queen Aderonke Ogunwusi, has urged Yoruba indigenes to patronise locally manufactured textile, otherwise known as Adire.

Speaking in Lagos during a special visit to the Chairman of the National Union of Textile, Garment amd Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, Kampala Sector, Mr. Ibrahim Lawal, Ogunwusi insisted that Adire symbolises national pride and its manufacturers must synergise.

Ogunwusi, who is the Creative Director of Adire Textile hub in Ife, said: “I am very happy to be here and I believe that the leadership of the union’s Kampala sector in Lagos is ready to cooperate and partner with us as we unveil the popular Adire Indigenous Textile Exhibition in Ile Ife, Osun state by September 2023.”

Expressing appreciation to Ogunwusi for the visit, Lawal said: “Our job is to promote indigenous textiles and we will not relent in creating the market for our products. The Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, LCDA, has been supporting our dreams for years. We have been able to project our works through his support since I became the chairman of the union in Lagos State.”