We’re yet to get 2008 Olympics bonus – Ex-Super Eagles player, Anichebe

Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Anichebe has expressed sadness over the way football is being run in the country, saying he feels like weeping for Nigeria.

Anichebe represented Nigeria between 2008 and 2010, and in that short period, he had a taste of what he feels is not right in football administration.

The former Everton striker’s reaction came as a comment under a post about the exchange between Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum and the NFF.

He had in an earlier comment called for the NFF to be disbanded and restarted. While responding to someone who shared his sentiments, Anichebe wrote: “2008 Beijing Olympics we had no leisure kit, 1 training kit we had to wash. Bonus went missing to this day. 2008 failings are still happening today. I weep for my country and the selfish wickedness people experience.”

The Beijing 2008 team lost 1-0 to Argentina in the final of the football event.