We’re working on minimum wage with NLC, TUC – Tinubu 

By Biodun Busari

President Bola Tinubu says the federal government is currently working with the Labour unions on a new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The President promised that the upward review will reflect in the next budget once the agreement is done with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Tinubu said this during the nationwide broadcast on Monday.

He said, “In the same vein, we are also working in collaboration with the Labour unions to introduce a new national minimum wage for workers. I want to tell our workers this: your salary review is coming.

“Once we agree on the new minimum wage and general upward review, we will make budget provision for it for immediate implementation.”