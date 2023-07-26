We won’t tolerate coup, Tinubu warns Niger soldiers

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic

President Bola Tinubu has said the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, would not tolerate actions that incapacitate democratically-elected government in the sub-region, a direct message to soldiers who have held Niger Republic’s President, Mohamed Bazoum, hostage at the palace .

President Tinubu gave the warning in his capacity a the ECOWAS Chairman in a statement on Wednesday, described the blockade of the presidential palace in Niamey by soldiers as ‘unpleasant developments’.

A source said disgruntled members of the guard sealed off access to the President’s residence and offices, and, after talks broke down, they “refused to release the president.

“The army has given them an ultimatum,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Tinubu’s statement read: “I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region.

“I am in close consultation with other leaders in our region, and we shall protect our hard-earned democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism.

“As the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I state without equivocation that Nigeria stands firmly with the elected government in Niger and equally conveys the absolute resolve of leaders in our sub-region that we shall not waiver or flinch on our stand to defend and preserve constitutional order.”