‘We rise by lifting others,’ Davido donates N237m to Nigerian orphanages

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced a whopping sum of ₦237 million donation to the less privileged in 424 orphanages across the country.

The 30-year-old afrobeats star announced this via his social media account on Thursday.

I’ve always wanted to use my platform to serve others. Thankful that through your generousity, I’ve been able to do so.



We recently disbursed over N200m to several orphanages in Nigeria, a tradition that started a few years ago around my birthday. Thank you to everyone who… pic.twitter.com/eJndz1kkDW — Davido (@davido) July 20, 2023

Recall that Vanguard reported in November 2021 that Davido fulfilled the promise he made on his 29th birthday by donating N250,000,000( a personal donation of N50,000,000 plus a gift donation of N200,000,000 from his friends) to 292 orphanages across Nigeria, with the theme ‘We rise by lifting others.’

The DMW label boss said his goal was to make the donation a yearly tradition in celebration of his birthday and to give back to those in need.

He wrote: “I’ve always wanted to use my platform to serve others. Thankful that through your generousity, I’ve been able to do so. We recently disbursed over N200m to several orphanages in Nigeria, a tradition that started a few years ago around my birthday. Thank you to everyone who donated. With your help, we are changing lives. This is what I mean when I say We rise by lifting others. These are words in action. God bless you all!”

The multi-award-winning international singer expressed his sincere gratitude to individuals and corporations across various sectors and regions as well as eminent, compassionate, and well-meaning Nigerians for their generous contributions to the humanitarian course.

The ‘Stand Strong’ crooner affirmed that his foundation remains committed and steadfast in its mission to uplift and support vulnerable communities across Nigeria.