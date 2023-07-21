We never dated – Simi clarifies relationship with Falz

Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko (Simi) has clarified the relationship she had with her colleague, Folarin Falana, a.k.a Falz.

The songwriter stated that she never dated Falz, adding that talks about a relationship with him (back then) were imaginations of their fans.

Simi revealed this while featuring in the interview segment of MTV Base Africa’s programme, Official Naija Top 10.

“He did a verse on my song, ‘JAMB Question Remix’. And I was like, ‘Ah! Me and this guy, there is a vibe there.’ So, we did ‘Soldier’, and everybody was like, the chemistry is so amazing.

The singer, who is married to Adekunle Kosoko, alias Adekunle Gold, or AG Baby, also said, “We never saw that. People bought what we were not selling. And we were like, okay, this is a strategy. So, we did ‘Chemistry’ album. People gave us the name and the idea. We never actually came and say, oh, we are dating.”

The ‘Duduke’ crooner also revealed she was paid N5,000 to N10,000 as a gospel artist before she switched to secular music. Recall Simi and her husband recently teased fans about their upcoming song.