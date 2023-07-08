We have no file implicating Tinubu — ICPC

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has urged the general public to dismiss reports that the Department of State Services, DSS, carted away files implicating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the Commission.

The Commission emphatically stated that the ICPC never possessed files implicating Tinubu at its headquarters or offices across the states and therefore said the alleged carting away of such ‘imaginary files’ was unfounded and should be disregarded by the public.

The ICPC was reacting to a media report (not Vanguard) headlined: “Secret police, DSS carts away files implicating President Tinubu, close aides from ICPC, CCB”. The Commission’s reaction was contained in a statement by its spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua.

The statement read: “The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been drawn to a spurious news report by online medium, Saharareporters titled ‘Secret Police, DSS Carts Away Files Implicating President Buhari, Close Aides from ICPC, CCB.’

“The Commission hereby refute the report by Saharareporters and state unequivocally that there were no files implicating President Tinubu or close aides at its headquarters or offices across the states and therefore the alleged carting away of such imaginary files is unfounded and should be disregarded by the public.

“While the Commission does not dispute the role of the media to inform the public, it is however deeply disturbed by irresponsible practice and non-adherence to the tenets of the journalism profession by some media outlets.

“For the umpteenth time, the Commission wishes to urge media organisations not to allow the use of their medium to propagate lies and unfounded reports by subversive agents. The Commission’s channels of communications remain open for clarification and confirmation.”