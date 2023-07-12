We aren’t as rich as being projected out there- Reps’ speaker, Abbas 

… pledges to work with media to correct wrong impressions about NASS

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas Wednesday, said that the perception that members of the National Assembly were stupendously rich was erroneous.

To this end, the speaker pleaded with the media to help correct the impression, stressing that purveyors of such information were not in the know of the many activities and the nstitutions the legislature was responsible for to make the country a better society.

Abbas spoke through the minority leader of the House, Hon. Kingsley Chinda during an interactive session with parliamentary reporters organized by the adhoc committee of the House on Media and Public Affairs.

He added that the parliament was the unsung arm of the government.

He said: “You are aware that the parliament is the unsung arm of the government. A lot of the things that people are fed with, you are the cooks. We are partners in Nigeria’s project, that’s why you were invited. Having remembered you

“This arm of government is not as rich as being projected. You have heard that members go home with N30 million every week. You will also hear that Nigerian parliamentarians earn much more than American parliamentarians. It is only you that can help the write this wrong. Whilst, we are not prepared to hoodwink the media, but our plea is to ask you to give out the correct information. Pls, make use of the adhoc committee. Relate with them and publish what is true. It will be better for us. We have no other country”.

Speaker in his capacity as the minority leader, Chinda said appealed the media to work with them to right the perceived wrongs of the past.

“We need you. We will need to work with you. The intention is not to destroy the country but the make the country a better place. Let your information be the information that will not destroy us but information that will right the wrong in the society”, he said.

Also speaking, the majority leader of the House, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere remarked that the media was the most unpopular arm of government.

He also appealed with the media to help report the activities of the parliament in the right manner.

“How many people know the number of institutions the House is responsible for? We are not telling our stories. How many motions in the 9th House? It is not out there. We are going to do all that we can to strengthen those that work for the media and media related issues.

“They still believe that constituency money are given to us. We are not scared of those that are adversarial. We are coming out with a lot of proposals.

It is the most unpopular arm of government. We are not worried about that but we want people to hear the story. We want you to get the fact and put the story out there. We will work with this adhoc committee so that what comes out of it will help us to deliver. We are ready to work with you and listen to your suggestions”, he said.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the chairman of the adhoc committee, Hon. Kadijat Bukar Abba Ibrahim said the interactive session was one in a series of engagements with the various stakeholders in the fulfillment of their mandate.

“Together, we can make the House of Repa and Committee proud in discharging her responsibilities” she said.

On his part, the deputy Clerk of the House, Emmanuel Agada also pledged to work with the media to achieve success.