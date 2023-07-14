Wale Adenuga’s ‘The New Babington Family’ debuts new season

By Benjamin Njoku

Wale Adenuga Productions, WAP, has hinted that ‘The New Babington Family’, one of the award-winning production house’s popular family TV dramas, will commence the airing of a fresh season on Thursday, July 20, 2023, on NTA network, SuperScreen, on the popular YouTube Channel “waptvchannel” among other channels.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., producer of ‘The New Babington Family’, TV drama, “Since the programme started airing in 2019, the story lines have really evolved to this point where it is now.”

The beloved Mrs. Babington has successfully raised her kids, and is now ready to get back in the world with new adventures, and challenges.

This new season is inundated with plenty of twists and turns; fun and lessons for the whole family.

“As we anticipate the new season, fans are interacting about the buzz on Instagram @TheBabingtonFamily where they are getting exclusive updates,” Adenuga Jnr. added.

The New Babington Family stars a wide range of talented artistes who interpret the captivating story perfectly.

They include Vivian Anani, Kunle Coker, Gloria Young, Toyin Alausa, Imotunde Adeyemo, Dele Fagboyo, Nobert Young, Ayo Adesanya, Raphael Niyi, Nwonye Chiamaka.

Others are Ibironke Ojo (Oshodi Oke), Bukky Ogunnote, Okey Jude, Tony Akposheri, Funky Mallam, Victor Edogun and Sally Usifo.