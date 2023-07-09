Vincent Brown Molokwu: Always on top of his game

A silent achiever and a man whose personality exudes confidence and excellence evident in the remarkable feats he has recorded in his personal and professional calling, Dr. Vincent Brown Molokwu, Managing Director, NiGSA Energy Services Limited, is an embodiment of resourcefulness.

A man who has truly distinguished himself as an exceptional leader with uncommon entrepreneurial acumen, Molokwu obtained an Executive Education Certificate and a Certificate in Entrepreneurial Strategy from UC Berkeley and Executive Education in Negotiation Mastery from Harvard Business School.

He also obtained a Certificate in Practical Retails and Management Skills in Oil & Gas Downstream from the University of Stellenbosch, Masters of Management – Entrepreneurship and New Venture, and a Certificate in Business Scaling from WITS Business School and recently a Doctorate Degree.

Molokwu is a researcher in the oil and gas industry and an expert in new venture creation who championed the launch of Entrepreneurs’ Organization in West Africa, and is a Board member, Mentorship Chair of the Global Student Entrepreneurs Award. He speaks on repute and merit among other issues about his life. Excerpts:

On integrity and merit

Integrity and merit are two pivotal characters that truly define who an individual is, and they are qualities that I hold dear. To me, integrity means living a life of honesty, transparency, and ethical standards, even in the face of adversity. It also involves being accountable for one’s actions and decisions and staying true to our values and beliefs. I believe that being true to oneself is key in earning the trust and respect of others. On the other hand, merit is based on an individual’s ability to prove their worth or deservingness in a given situation. It means putting in hard work and effort required to succeed, without relying on external factors such as favoritism or nepotism. At NiGSA Energy, I make it my duty to acknowledge my team’s contributions and give credit where it’s due. This fosters a productive and stimulating work environment that motivates everyone to work harder and deliver their best. A person’s integrity is necessary in ensuring that their merit is earned through honest means and not deceitful acts.

It is often argued that some of the challenges facing Nigeria have to do with leadership and corruption. Where do you stand?

Every society is capable of corruption and bad leadership given the opportunity. To deter the practice, there has to be structures and procedures of checks and balances that make it unattractive. Every leader, public official and private citizen has to be held accountable and answerable for their actions. There must be an immediate consequence of an individual’s corrupt actions to act as a deterrent to others and curb the practice. In the oil and gas industry where I work, institutionalized corruption takes many forms. An example is the issue of nepotism in the award of contracts which meant that, often, unqualified people were awarded contracts thereby resulting in delays in production, inflated project costs, and low-quality outputs. However, the introduction of the Nigerian Petroleum Exchange (NiPEX) as the unbiased facilitator of the contract approval process reoriented the process and limited the prevalence of nepotism as the agency empowers firms to access capable vendors transparently and efficiently. By embracing NiPEX, our industry has made significant strides towards accountability and sustainable growth.

On solution to corruption in Nigeria

Corruption has been a longstanding issue in Nigeria, seeping into every sector and causing severe economic and social damage to the country. Tackling corruption effectively requires a multifaceted approach that involves political will, public awareness, and institutional reforms. Firstly, political will is crucial in the fight against corruption. There must be a strong commitment by political leaders to root out corruption at all levels of government. Leaders must lead by example and take concrete steps to demonstrate their commitment to fighting corruption. Secondly, public awareness is vital in the fight against corruption. Citizens must be educated about the damaging effects of corruption on society and the economy. Education can be done through public campaigns, community meetings, and media outreach programs. Students should be taught about the importance of honesty, integrity, and transparency from a young age and should be encouraged to take pride in contributing to their country’s development, which will create the next generation of citizens with strong values and a desire to do what is right for their nation. Finally, institutional reforms are essential to fighting corruption in Nigeria. The country’s legal and regulatory framework must be strengthened to prevent corruption from taking hold within institutions. Anti-corruption institutions, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) must be empowered with the necessary resources and personnel to carry out their mandate effectively.

On factors that have contributed to successful career

As I reflect on my professional journey and how far I have come, it has become quite clear that there are many more qualities that have contributed to my career growth. First and foremost, one of the most important things that have brought me this far is resilience and grit. The path to success is often marred with setbacks and obstacles, and it is essential to be able to handle them with grace, determination, and a sense of purpose. I have faced numerous challenges in my career, from difficult projects and tight deadlines to inadequate resources and uncooperative stakeholders. However, I have never given up or let these challenges diminish my determination to succeed. Instead, I have used them as opportunities to learn, grow and strengthen my resolve to achieve my goals. Another key factor has been my insatiable thirst for knowledge. I am someone who is genuinely interested in learning new things, challenging myself and keeping up with the latest trends in my field. I understand that continuous learning is crucial in any career, especially in today’s fast-paced world where everything is rapidly evolving. I have taken numerous courses, pursued additional certifications, read countless books and articles, and networked with professionals to stay ahead of the curve. This has enabled me to remain relevant, innovative, and always on top of my game. Finally is my ability to work collaboratively with others. In today’s business world, teamwork and collaboration are essential ingredients for success. Being able to work effectively with others can lead to better problem-solving, higher productivity, and better decision-making. I have learned the importance of listening proactively, effective communication, maintaining a positive attitude and demeanor, leveraging the strengths of others and identifying areas where we can complement each other’s skills to achieve success. This has enabled me to build strong relationships, gain trust, and create a positive and productive work environment.

On lessons that helped to shape career

As a Chief Executive Officer, my journey to where I am today has been filled with important lessons that have shaped my career. These lessons have not only helped me grow as a leader but have also shaped the way I approach business and interact with my team.

One of the most important lessons is the significance of being an effective and visionary leader. Secondly, I have learned the importance of persistence and resilience. Thirdly, establishing a strong organizational culture, as this is important in creating a positive and productive working environment. Finally, I learnt the importance of developing and maintaining excellent communication skills as it ensures that everyone is on the same page and working towards the same goals.

Nuggets for imbibing values of integrity

We must realize that integrity is a crucial factor in achieving success in all areas of life. Individuals must prioritize character development, ethics, and accountability as part of their personal values. Let us all strive to be individuals of integrity, and that way, we can create a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria.