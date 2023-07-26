Video: I’m the main event, star of ‘BBNaija All Stars’ – Alex Unusual affirms

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Alexandra Asogwa has declared herself “the main show,” “the main event,” and the “Star of the all-stars” as Big Brother also praised her for her hard work, efforts, and contribution to the wager task.

Alex Unusual stated this while speaking with Big Brother during her first diary session of the season as Biggie reminded her that she was once the ‘life of the party’ of the show.

She was considered the life of the party during the Season 3 show because she was a good dancer.

The writer, filmmaker, and ex-beauty pageant winner was the third runner-up during the Double Wahala Season 3 edition in 2018.

While conversing with Biggie, Alex said: “This time around, I am not only the life of the party, I’m the main show, the main event, and the star of the all-stars, I am not going there to remind people of who I am because there was never a time when they forgot.”

The reality star also reflected on when she was a former housemate and appreciated her growth while returning as a housemate five years later.

She said: “I was really young, I was 2 turned 22, I just left school, I really wanted to play, I had no direction,”

“Now, I am so self-aware, I know what to do, I know what I bring to the table, I know what I offer which I didn’t know.”

Big Brother also lauded her efforts and appreciated her contribution to the weekly wager task as a lot of housemates also commended her during their respective diary sessions.

Alex offered to write the script for the wager presentation task and presented the creative project to the delight of the majority of the housemates.

“Big Brother appreciates the hard work you have put into the preparation of the wager presentation. Well-done.”

She replied: “Thank you, Big Brother.’

During their respective diary sessions, Tolani Baj, Pere, Doyin, and other housemates also applauded her for her relentless efforts, for being a ‘great director,’ and for creating a unique story for their wager task presentation.

27-year-old reality star Alexandra Amuchechukwu Asogwa, popularly known as Alex, is a content creator/director, actor, writer, model, compere, and media personality.

In 2016, Asogwa contested in the Miss Eastern Nigeria beauty pageant, where she was crowned the winner.

Alex Unusual will compete against other housemates as they battle with other housemates for the N120 million cash prize.