[Video] BBnaija All-Stars: Cee-C, Kiddwaya, Doyin first housemates unveiled

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C; Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin and Terseer Waya, aka Kiddwaya, are the first housemates to be introduced in the All-Star edition of the reality TV show.

The show which is in its 8th edition comes with a twist that is set to keep lovers of the show glued to their seat as their favourite housemates from past seasons for the first time ever return for another round of thrills and spills in the house.

From engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and turns, fan-favourite ‘Ninjas to the famous pool and grill party and the Saturday Night Raves, fans are set to witness overwhelming entertainment for 72 days non-stop.

The show will continue to air for ten weeks on the 24-hour Big Brother dedicated channels, DStv ch. 198 and GOtv ch. 49.

