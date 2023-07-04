Uzodimma reiterates commitments of PGF to unity of APC

The Imo State Governor and the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodimma has given assurance of the forum’s support and commitment to the continued peace and unity in the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Governor Uzodimma gave this assurance after the meeting between

the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressive Congress party, (APC) at the party’s Headquarters in Abuja.

The Governor denied any rancour between the National Assembly and the party leadership, stressing that the National Assembly leadership are all members of the All Progressive Congress.

He stated that the Progressive Governors remain supportive of the “Renewed Hope” project of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government and the leadership of the National Assembly.