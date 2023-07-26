Usain Bolt, Lebron James, others react to Mbappe’s Al Hilal offer

By Ayobami Okerinde

Jamaican world record sprinter American basketball star Lebron James among others athletes have reacted to the transfer saga between the French club PSG and the Saudi Arabia side Al Hilal over Kylian Mbappe’s move.

Mbappe’s transfer deal took a new turn when Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal offered the 24-year-old World Cup Winner an unprecedented salary offer.

The Saudi Arabia League clubs have so far spent £183 million to attract top stars such as Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante from top European sides.

The French star has a year left on his PSG contract and has insisted on not signing a new one.

According to reports, Mbappe is ready to sit on the bench next season to force a move to Spanish giant Real Madrid after he was left out of the team’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

With PSG willing to sell, Al Hilal has offered Mbappe a $776 million-a-year offer to join the league. This has generated reactions across the sporting world, especially from NBA Stars.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (Giannis_An34) posted a picture of himself on Twitter with the caption, “Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe.”

NBA legend Lebron James (@KingJames) posted a gif of Forrest Gump on Twitter with the caption, “Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal!”

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (Money23Green) said, “”They got basketball leagues too right? Don’t the ink on my contract has dried up yet.”

Track and Field legend Usain Bolt (@usainbolt) also said on Twitter, “I’m ready to unretire for this one year salary $776M”

Former England international and broadcaster Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker): “He’s too young to semi-retire, surely?”

If he accepts, Mbappe would earn more than the 17 highest-paid NBA players next season.