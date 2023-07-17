Unrest looms as NLC writes maritime firm, alleges unfair labour practices

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has written to a Maritime firm, GMT Nigeria Limited, over alleged anti-Labour including termination of the appointment of labour leaders for daring to be elected as workers’ representatives and harassing and coercing workers to denounce union membership.

In a letter by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, dated July 10, Congress also accused the management of GMT of refusing to sign collective bargaining agreement with the union, issuing queries to intimidate union officials for offences not committed, and using the Police to harass the National leadership of the union at various police formations on frivolous allegations.

The NLC letter followed complaints by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, NLC lamented the perceived series of anti-labour activities perpetuated by GMT, saying “We have been made to understand that after a series of legal battles that the National Industrial Court (NIC), the union established a branch in your company with duly elected unit executives.

“However, since constituting the unit executives, the Management of the company has launched unrestrained anti-labour activities to frustrate activities of the union.”

Among others, NLC warned that “these are weighty issues that not only violate extant labour laws in our country but contravene international labour standards as enshrined in ILO conventions that Nigeria is signatory to.

“Of more concern has been your blatant jettisoning of the communiqué of June 5, 2023,

by the Nigerian Shippers Council, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria and the

Shipping Companies/Agencies Freight Forwarders Employers of which you were part.

“The agreement, which at the heel of the strike action embarked upon by the union, had covered a range of issues directed at resolving industrial relations challenges in the Shipping sector, and some of these included prevailing complaints of the union against your company.

“Apart from ignoring the agreement, your Management was said to have not only reported the strike action to the Police in an attempt to muzzle the union leadership but instituted

a court case against the union on a general strike action that was not targeted at the company.

“We strongly condemn the anti-labour activities of your company, and if not discontinued might plunge the Maritime industry into avoidable crisis.

“Consequently, we urge you to respect the agreement between the union and shipping companies brokered by the Nigerian Shipping Council, and enter into meaningful dialogue with the union on its demands with a view to reaching an amicable resolution.”