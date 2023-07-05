Unknown gunmen did not attack Imo secretariat — Govt

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo government on Wednesday dismissed the report of an attack by unknown gunmen at the Imo State secretariat located along Owerri- Port Harcourt road in the state.

The government said this in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri, by Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku.

He said it was a warning gunshot by police who came to the secretariat to arrest a suspect linked to an alleged criminal matter.

According to the government, “The attention of the government has been drawn to insinuations that unknown gunmen invaded and attacked the Imo State Secretariat on Port Harcourt road this morning, shooting sporadically and causing workers to scamper for safety. There was no such incident involving unknown gunmen.”

“What happened was that the police trailed a suspect in a case to the Secretariat to effect his arrest in an alleged criminal matter. It was in an attempt to effect the person’s arrest that the police fired warning shots.

“Members of the public are therefore strongly advised to ignore any information linking the incident to unknown gunmen as there was nothing like that. The government also reassures Imo citizens of her willingness to do everything constitutionally possible to protect their lives and property, both at their homes and offices,” government said.