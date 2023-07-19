Ukraine sets to build grain terminal at Lekki Port

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the crowd at Lukiskiu Square in Vilnius on July 11, 2023, during a NATO Summit. (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP)

By Godwin Oritse with agency reports

FOLLOWING the destruction of its food export terminals, the Ukrainian Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food in collaboration with Lagos Free Zone, a venture of the Tolaram Group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to build a grain terminal in the Lekki port, Nigeria.

Ukraine, before it was invaded by Russia, was the largest exporter and producer of wheat.

The MoU was signed on Friday at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, according to a Ukrainian media outlet citing the ministry’s press service.

It was further gathered that the Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Taras Vysotsky, signed the MoU on behalf of the Ukrainian side.

“Cooperation between the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and the Lagos Free Zone will be aimed at the creation of the necessary infrastructure for ensuring further ceaseless supplies of Ukrainian agricultural products both to Nigeria and the entire African continent with the main goal of ensuring the food security in the regions in greatest need.”

‘‘The Ukrainian agrarian sector will continue playing an important role in ensuring international food security, especially when the world population is increasing’’, he said.

Lekki Deep Sea Port in Nigeria is the country’s first fully automated port. It is a joint project of the government of Nigeria, the Lagos state, the owner of the Lagos Free Zone, the Singapore-headquartered Tolaram Group, and the China Harbor Engineering Company.