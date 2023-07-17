Photos: Troops intercept truck-load of ammunition heading to Anambra

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Troops of 192 Battalion, Nigerian Army, operating in 81 Division Area of responsibility have busted an international ammunition smuggling syndicate, while transporting a truck-load of ammunition to Anambra State on Saturday, July 15.

The troops, who acted on actionable intelligence, conducted a stop-and-search operation along Ajilete-Owode Road in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State and uncovered the illegal ammunition in a truck with number plates ENU 697 XY.

The truck was loaded with 720 packets of (red) cartridges of 12 calibre, containing 25 cartridges per packet. The total comes to 18,000 cartridges.

There was also additional 250 packets of live (black) cartridges containing 10 packets each, totalling 2,500 cartridges of same calibre.

The suspects, identified as Mr. Eric Seworvor, a Ghanaian, and the driver, Mr. Lukman Sani, have been taken into custody and are helping with ongoing investigations.

Information gathered during preliminary investigation revealed that the ammunition, which were surreptitiously concealed in a supposed empty truck, were imported from Mali, via Idiroko border.

A statement by Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations said: “The criminals had successfully beaten several other checkpoints en route their final destination in Onitsha, Anambra State, where they intended to deliver the illegal ammunition.

“The timely intervention by the vigilant troops, however, thwarted the chaos that such volume of ammunition would have unleashed on innocent members of the public, if the criminals had succeeded.

“The Nigerian Army, therefore, appeals to all law-abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information, as they combat security challenges across the country.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the troops for their commitment and urged them not to relent as they strive in synergy with other services and security agencies to provide safe and secure atmosphere for all Nigerians and the socio-economic development across the country.”

Below are more photos of the seizure: