Transfer: Chelsea to make move for Brazilian midfielder Matheus Franca

Chelsea are considering a move to sign Flamengo’s Matheus Franca for their new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

According to Daily Mail, Chelsea will likely make a £25 million.swoop for the Brazilian star.

Newcastle were previously interested in the 19-year-old midfielder, but now West Ham United and Crystal Palace are the two clubs linked with keeping tabs on the situation.

Flamengo were aware of interest in the January transfer window but remained firm that he was not for sale.

However, that stance could change this summer window at the right price.

Franca started his career in the Flamengo academy before arriving on the scene in the first-team squad in 2021.