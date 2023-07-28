Bayern Munich accept deal for Sadio Mane transfer to Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Bayern Munich have accepted an offer from Al-Nassr for winger Sadio Mane.

According to Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Mane is set to join the Saudi Arabian side following advanced talks.

The Senegal international will check the paperwork before undergoing his medical at Al-Nassr.

Reports also claim that Mane will move for £34million (€40m) and will also receive a net salary of the same amount.

The winger is set to join Al-Nassr where he will form a deadly attacking partnership with 5-time Ballon D;Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The winger joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool last year and played 38 times for the German club, scoring 12 goals. He won the Bundesliga title last season.

Mane, it is understood, initially intended to stay and fight for his place in the team but with the club’s insistence on letting him leave, he is now considering other options beyond Bayern.

Al-Nassr have made several more significant signings this summer since signing Ronaldo in January.

Marcelo Brozovic arrived from Inter Milan, Seko Fofana joined from Lens and Alex Telles signed from Manchester United.

Brazilian player and ex-Benfica star, Anderson Talisca and former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina also play for Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr finished in second place in the Saudi Pro League last season, ending up five points behind champions Al-Ittihad.