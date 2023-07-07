Transfer: Andre Onana agrees personal terms with Man United

Andre Onana has agreed personal terms with Manchester United as the Red Devils intensify pursuit of the Inter Milan goalkeeper, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports.

It is understood that Red Devils boss, Erik ten Hag, has placed Onana his number-one choice to replace David de Gea, who is now out of contract.

United have seen two offers rejected by the Champions League finalists so far for Onana but are relentless in nicking a deal for the Cameroonian.

The latest bid was worth £38.5 million plus a further £4.2 million in add-ons and bonuses.

Inter are, however, holding out for €55m (£47m) for the 27-year-old and chances are viable that all parties will reach an agreement in the coming days.

While that remains in the pipeline, United have been speaking to Onana and have verbally agreed personal terms with the goalkeeper.