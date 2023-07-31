Transfer: Al Hilal offer N118 billion annual fee for Napoli’s Osimhen

Victor Osimhen

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have submitted a bid worth €140m (£120.3m) to Napoli to sign their star striker, Victor Osimhen. The club has also offered the Nigerian forward wages in the region of £1m per week.

The Saudi Arabian club recently submitted a world record £259m(€300m) for Paris St-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe. The bid was accepted although the player declined to meet with them and the pro league club also tried to sign Lionel Messi before he moved to Inter Miami.

Al Hilal have seemingly moved on from their bid for French Kylian Mbappe and turned to the Nigerian Napoli striker, Osimhen valued at €150m (£128.8m) by Napoli.

However, the club president has said they are willing to consider offers as contract extension talks stall.

Last month, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis was asked about the progress of a new contract for the 24-year-old Nigerian international, Osimhen. He said: “We have a basic agreement on a two-year extension, but [we are] willing to consider an offer we could not refuse.”

According to Sky Italy, the meeting between Napoli and Osimhen’s agent failed to find a resolution on an extension to his deal, which runs until the summer of 2025.

Napoli club wants more than €150m (£128.8m) to even consider selling their star player who scored 26 times in Serie A last term as Napoli won the title for the first time in 33 years.

Al Hilal are one of the clubs owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. They have already signed Ruben Neves from Wolves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio, and Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea this summer.