Top entertainers to get recognition award in FCT

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Organizers of the WHO is WHO Awards have announced the A-List MC’s/Comedians in the FCT.

According to a statement made available to our correspondent, the list was compiled after an extensive opinion poll and verification process by the Board of Directors, which, however, has generated both excitement and skepticism within the entertainment community.

The awardee, although unconfirmed, upon receiving the award would be on the path to attaining national and international recognition, respect, and the coveted status of A-List celebrities, which comes with significant prestige.

The Board of Directors, however, conveyed their heartfelt congratulations to the nominees and took the opportunity to encourage others to strive for excellence as the organization remains on the lookout for individuals making significant positive impacts on society.

The nominated A-List MC’s/Comedians in the FCT, listed in no particular order are: Sir EFEX, MC TAGWAYE, MC BOB & SHORTCUT, PHILIP RENA, CHUKS D GENERAL, MC KOBOKO, SARKIN DARIYA.

Responding to the mixed reaction, the organizers have assured the public of transparency of their selection process, reiterating that the list was the result of a rigorous poll and careful scrutiny by the Board of Directors to ensure the most deserving individuals were recognized.

With the spotlight now on the nominated talents, anticipation builds for the official confirmation of the A-List MC’s/Comedians at the forthcoming “WHO is WHO AWARDS” event. As the entertainment community eagerly awaits the final verdict, discussions around the nominees and their contributions to the industry continue to dominate conversations both online and offline