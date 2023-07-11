Tinubu will promote economic growth, trans border security in ECOWAS – Ajulo

Dr Kayode Ajulo, a legal practitioner has expressed optimism in the ability of President Bola Tinubu as ECOWAS President to promote economic growth of the region, trans border security and entrenchment of rule of law among member states.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja following the emergence of Tinubu as ECOWAS chairman at the just concluded 63rd Ordinary Session, which held in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

Ajulo, described the development as a major occurrence that would return Nigeria to its natural status of leadership in the West African sub-region and African continent.

He added that the development was a soothing one, and capable of inspiring Nigerians into total cooperation and absolute faith in the new leadership of the country.

Ajulo, the founder of Egalitarian Mission for Africa, a non-governmental organisation that is a certified observer of ECOWAS, said Tinubu’s leadership would translate into a new dawn in the affairs of ECOWAS and achieving its set objectives.

He also said Tinubu’s election to chair a highly rated regional body was a reflection of his outstanding leadership qualities, visionary disposition, dedication, and commitment to the development of Nigeria and West African region.

He said Tinubu through his acceptance speech have an excellent impression through his speech on the way to go, adding that the speech had reverberated and resonated with everyone.

“I am hopeful Mr President will keep to his words, so Nigeria, as well as other ECOWAS member states can benefit immensely from his visionary and purposeful leadership.

” I congratulate Mr President and wish him, the government and good people of Federal Republic of Nigeria a successful reign.” Ajulo said.

NAN reports that Tinubu replaced Guinea-Bissau leader Umaro Embalo.

Speaking at a summit in Bissau after being named president of the ECOWAS, Tinubu said democracy was “the best form of government”, although it was “very difficult to manage”, he admitted.

He also promised a hard line against any political coups in West Africa.

NAN reports that since 2020 that three ECOWAS members, Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, have suffered a total of five coups. (NAN)