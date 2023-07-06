Tinubu will get back to us on census schedule — NPC

Census

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra says President Bola Tinubu will give directives on the new dates for the national population and housing census.

Kwarra disclosed this to State House Correspondents after his delegation briefed the President at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.⁣

The exercise initially slated for the 3rd to the 5th of May was postponed in April.

At the briefing, the NPC submitted its report to the President who is expected to examine and finalise the arrangements that will inform a decision on what date to fix the nationwide exercise.

According to the census helmsman, the Commission will request more financial provisions because the longer the exercise is delayed, the more its financial requirements expand.

Kwarra said, “We briefed him (President Tinubu) fully on the level of our preparedness, the outcomes that we envisage and I’ll like to say that Mr President has graciously approved to support the Commission in the conduct of census and our preparatory activities, though we’re not stuck at all, but he has given us the courage and the impetus to upscale our preparation.

“So we’ll continue our preparations and we’ll hear from him eventually, that is, the date that the census will take place because we’ve made a submission to him that he will study before getting back to us.”

“He has given that to us and we thank him immensely for this for also realising the importance of data for the purpose of national planning and development,” he added.