Tinubu to submit list of ministerial nominees

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Barring any last minute change, President Bola Tinubu is expected to send the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening this week.

The President is expected, by law, to forward the list of ministerial nominees to the National Assembly 60 days from the date he takes the oath of office.

The administration of Tinubu was inaugurated on May 29, when the former President Muhammadu Buhari handed over the mantle of leadership to him.

Going by the constitutional provision of the 60 days, the President is left with about 10 days to constitute his cabinet.

Presidency sources hinted that the list of ministerial nominees has been prepared for a long time but there have been adjustments in the list.

A Presidency source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “The list of ministerial nominees has been ready since but the President has made some changes in some states.

“The list is expected to be forwarded to the National Assembly between Wednesday and Thursday except there is any development that could delay it again further.

“The President is supposed to constitute his cabinet latest July 26. So, I am sure that the list will be sent to the senate this week.”

Recall that different purported ministerial lists have been in circulation as the President keeps Nigerians guessing on who would make the list and whether there will be government of national unity as speculated in some quarters.

The presidential spokesman, Mr Dele Alake, recently said that it is only President Tinubu that could decide when to submit the list of the nominees to the National Assembly as well as those to make the list.

Alake assured that the list will be made public before the expiration of the 60 days.