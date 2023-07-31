Tinubu to make nationwide broadcast 7 pm today

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will make a nationwide broadcast today at 7 pm.

This was made known on Monday morning via a statement issued by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special duties, Communications & Strategy.

According to the statement, television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.