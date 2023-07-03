Tinubu meets Shell Upstream director, NNPC boss

President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has met with the Shell Global Upstream Director Ms Zoë Yujnovich at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari was also present at the meeting.

The meeting was Tinubu’s first official engagement after the Sallah festivities and his foreign trips to France on June 20 and London on June 24 respectively.

Yujnovich, who assumed office as Upstream Director on July 1, has been a member of the Shell Executive Committee since 2021.

She arrived at the Aso Rock Villa with three other Shell officials around 11:45 am and was ushered into the President’s office complex for the meeting scheduled for 12:00 noon.

Reports revealed that the meeting was part of ongoing consultations with leaders from the oil and gas sector since his administration got on board.

The President had previously met with the Exxon Mobil Executives, Mr Liam Mallon, Mr Richard Laing and Mrs Adesua Dozie – at the State House.

He also met other key figures from the oil-rich Niger Delta region, including former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) Timi Alaibe and former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr Dakuku Peterside.