Tinubu appoints Okun, 2 others Customs DCGs

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

President Bola Tinubu has appointed F O Okun as Deputy Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service.

Two other DCGs appointed along with Okun were: MBA Musa and A Hamisu.

Mr. Abdullahi Maiwada (CSC) the National Public Relations Officer of the Service disclosed this in a statement, this morning.

Three new Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs) were equally appointed. They were: K Olumoh, AB Mohammed and A Alajogun.

The new Customs top management followed the appointment of the Acting Comptroller-General, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi by President Tinubu on June 19.

“While thanking the retired members of the management for their meritorious service, the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi congratulated the newly appointed Officers and charged them to redouble their efforts to ensure the Service achieves greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation,” the statement read in part.