TikTok introduces text-only posts

Video-sharing platform, TikTok introduced a new mode for text-only posts for its subscribers, becoming the latest tech company to compete with Twitter in making text-based content.

TikTok made the announcement on Monday, saying, “Today we’re thrilled to announce the expansion of text posts on TikTok, a new format for creating text-based content that broadens options for creators to share their ideas and express their creativity.”

The new invention will allow the users to be able to add coloured backgrounds and stickers to the posts, which have a limit of 1,000 words. Variety compared the feature to Instagram, where rather than facilitating a conversation, the posts can simply be commented on.

“At TikTok, we’re always looking to empower our creators and community with innovative tools that inspire self-expression,” the video-sharing platform said.

“With text posts, we’re expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone on TikTok, giving the written creativity we’ve seen in comments, captions, and videos a dedicated space to shine.

“Creators have been able to make content on TikTok across a variety of formats — from LIVE videos to photos, Duets to Stitch. Text is the latest addition to options for content creation, allowing creators to share their stories, poems, recipes, and other written content on TikTok – giving creators another way to express themselves and making it even easier to create.”