There’s no crisis in our party despite Adamu, Omisore’s resignation – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC said there is no crisis in the party despite the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu as national chairman and Iyiola Omisore as national secretary.

The APC national publicity secretary,Felix Morka disclosed this in a statement released on Saturday.

Recall that following the duo’s resignation, Abubakar Kyari assumed office as acting chairman and Festus Fuanter as the acting national secretary.

There have been speculations over the potential permanent holders of the positions.

While Umar Ganduje, former governor of Kano, has been said to be President Bola Tinubu’s preferred candidate for the chairmanship of the party, Gboyega Oyetola, former governor of Osun, and Ajibola Basiru, spokesperson for the ninth senate, have been reported to be in the running to emerge as national secretary.

But, Morka has described the reports of a crisis in the party are speculative.

He stated, “Quite to the contrary, there is no crisis in the party. APC stands as one strong, dynamic, resilient and progressive party.”

He said the resignation of Adamu and Omisore only shows the “high level of institutional maturity and quality of its leadership that place the best interest of the party first and above personal egos and ambitions.”

Morka said the “rapid succession,” in acting capacities, to both offices exemplifies a working constitutional process.

He noted that all sections of the party’s leadership are united in the quest for a more progressive party and that “the personal thoughts of members do not reflect the position of the party of the NWC.”

“Change in the life of any individual or institution is constant and inevitable,” Morka added.

“As Africa’s largest political party, our demonstrated capacity to adapt to change and emergent realities always stands us out, and sets us beyond the wishes of doomsayers.

“We remain committed to the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration towards uplifting the quality of life of all Nigerians.”