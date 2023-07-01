The political dimension to Davido’s eruptions, By Emmanuel Aziken

As David Adeleke, the famed music star pretended to be unavailable as the world spun around him over his latest sexual adventures, a political dimension to the marital infidelities of one of the country’s biggest musical stars began to emerge.

Indeed, by Friday afternoon, the issues flowing from the revelations about Davido and his alleged moral failures were dovetailing into an informal cultural war between Nigeria and America.

The controversy came after two ladies, the American, Anita Brown, and a French lady, Ivanna Bay in the space of days claimed to have been impregnated by Davido.

For most of the week, Nigerians and the world had entertained themselves with the perceived deficits in the marital bond of the David Adelekes. Indeed, some spiritual entrepreneurs even developed messages for Chioma, the wife.

Well, that was until yesterday morning that the alleged sexual eruptions of Davido began to take a political hue.

As many Nigerians know, Davido is not just an ordinary musician. He has along the way also espoused political ideas emitting from the inclinations of his family.

Davido comes from what one can describe as the most political family in Osun State. His paternal grandfather, Senator Raji Adeleke represented Oyo State in the Second Republic Senate.

Two of his uncles, Ademola and Isiaka followed up to be senators and also governors of present-day Osun State. Indeed, it is one family that has bettered the Sarakis, having produced one more governor to the three senators that the two families have each produced.

Indeed, the politics in the Adeleke family your correspondent understands, defies sexes. Indeed, the political powerhouse of the family is one of Davido’s aunties popularly referred to as Auntie Yemisi. She is the one who gives the political directions for the men to act!

When Senator Bukola Saraki and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa pushed the last-minute deals that helped Ademola to trounce the incumbent governor at that time, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola in the 2022 governorship election, Auntie Yemisi was said to have been the fulcrum serving political instructions and also reportedly providing food as she is also said to be a good cook!

Besides defeating the then-incumbent governor who is a family relative of President Bola Tinubu in 2022, the Adeleke family was able to deliver the state to Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election.

Davido’s political frame is also further defined by his parentage. While his father is known to be Yoruba, his mother, the late Dr Victoria Adeleke was Edo, and his paternal grandmother, Mrs Nnena Adeleke from Enugu.

So, when Nigerians woke up on Friday morning to the rants of Anita Brown over her fallout with Davido, they continued to entertain themselves with the foibles of the musician.

That was until she ranted a collective insult on all Nigerians.

Miss Anita in her offensive tweet wrote:

“Evil ass Nigerians. Sacrificing babies and shit. I would never want part(s) in no demonic culture!”

The comment triggered a national outrage as reported by GWG.ng bringing Nigerians of different political shades to rally round the flag. It was not surprising that the caustic comments caused Anita Brown to lock her comment section.

One Twitter user noticing the unity among Nigerians on the issue pointed out how Anita Brown may have inadvertently helped to unite Nigerians irrespective of the failures of Davido.

He wrote: “You don’t drag Nigerians together. You’re supposed to pitch one tribe against the other. This way, at least you’ll have the support of one. But now, you don unite us.”

You could imagine if Anita Brown had castigated Davido as a poorly brought up Yoruba boy who lacks the spirit of Omoluabi. Twitter would have cheered if she slammed him for marrying an Ibo like his grandmother and inputted. Twitter would have overflowed with excitement.

Imagine she had said that Davido was a moral wreck who did not see marital fidelity of Bola Tinubu to one wife in Remi.

You could well have also imagined that such a comment would have caused on Twitter as many Nigerians would have taken sides either deprecating the president for his other gaffes or taking aim at PDP leaders over their own moral issues.

Indeed, unlike the united front that Nigerians brought against Anita Brown, you would have seen APC, PDP, and Obidient tweeps taking different positions with some backing Anita.

However, Anita’s failure to diagnose the cracks in Nigeria’s political landscape speaks much about her person. One tweep on Friday dismissed her as a common street girl. Others saw her as being like many Americans ignorant of the world beyond the west and east coasts.

Anita Brown failed to exploit the political divisions in Nigeria and as such suffered the indignity of the joint resolve of Nigerians that forced her to lock her comment section.

Indeed, this tells us that Nigerians if allowed to freely express themselves would do wonders. Only if the leaders will allow them.