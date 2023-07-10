Tezza drives free residency IT skill training for Nigerians

By Juliet Umeh, edited by Prince Osuagwu

A Lagos-based information technology, IT institute, Tezza Academy Lagos, announced its free residency training model that empowers young Nigerians with high-end IT skills.

The tech institute said the approach will not only ensure job placements after an intensive three-month training programme but will play a pivotal role in elevating Nigeria’s standing as a global exporter of human capital.

Founder of the Academy, Mr. Roland Omoresemi, said with ambitions to rival highly populated nations like China and India, Tezza Academy is committed to improving Nigeria’s high-end Global Value Chains, GVCs.

He explained: “The academy initially admitted 20 young Nigerians, providing them with a comprehensive curriculum that covers cutting-edge technologies, industry best practices, and essential soft skills training.

“Part of the agenda is to equip these young Nigerians with the tools they need to excel in the global market and make them IT consultants while remaining rooted in their homeland,” stated Omoresemi.

Partner at Tezza, Mr. Jide Modele, said: “At Tezza Academy, our curriculum is designed to develop a robust IT professional through taught programmes and hands-on field experience.

“The immersive programme structure enables trainees to cross-develop and establish firm bonds and alliances, ensuring that the team of professionals always reflects the best versions of themselves.

“As part of our core ethos, the principles governing the consulting practice as a trusted advisor are taught, learned, and owned by all our trainees,” emphasizes Jide Modele.

He also noted that: “Every single one who went through that first class has actually been placed at a client site. All of them have been fully engaged, and all of them were engaged even before they graduated from the academy.”

He emphasizes the unique benefits of Tezza Academy, stating, “One of the significant benefits and value propositions of the academy is to make sure all of them live, breathe, eat, learn, and develop within the same facility under one roof.”

According to Modele, the academy aims to develop not only software testing skills but also different tracks such as test engineering, product development, product expertise, business analysis, project management, and customer experience that cater to specialized areas of business.

He added: “This holistic approach ensures the formation of a team of well-focused, competent professionals capable of serving clients across various fields and regions.”