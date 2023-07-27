Tension grips Ogun community over vacant stool

By Tunde Oso

The stool to the throne of Oba Olofin Adimula in the ruling house of Okewaye compound Ado-Odo Yewa South of Ogun State has come under contention as tussle over who becomes the head of the family Okewaye ruling house is creating tension in the rustic town.

Chief Mufutau Adekunle, coordinate head of the Okewaye family said 17 candidates have been presented for the position, fearing that the unwieldy figure may degenerate into violence if care is not taken.

He said, “Okewaye ruling family is the next in line for the Obaship. The last monarch, from Idobarun House was Oba Abdulateef Akanni, who passed away in January 2022.

According to Chief Adekunle, “The community sent a message to our House, Okewaye, to present candidates. We came together and called all eligible candidates to come forward and show their intention for the throne. The process has just begun only for someone (names withheld), who is not from the ruling family to come forward that he is the claimant to the throne.

“There is now tension everywhere in our town over this new claimant to obaship and we don’t want trouble. The matter has been reported at the Ado Odo, Ota Police post.

Adeyinka debunked the claims of new claimant as he said that he was invited by his own ruling house, the Owosi family to come and contest the throne.

Ogun State government, in 2022 amended laws over chieftaincy and Obaship laws. One aspect of the regulations states no one should be screened out in the monarchy issue.

“We are 17 in number and when the kingmakers would choose, the local government officials would be there to witness, and monitor the procedure. Anyone the kingmakers choose would be the king.”