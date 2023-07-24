Subsidy removal: Abiodun approves N10,000 for workers, pensioners

…workers to have reduced working days

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State government on Monday announced series of palliatives for civil servants, pensioners and the people of the state to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on fuel.

Top on the list of palliatives is the approval of N10,000 for civil servants and pensioners every month, according to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Tokunbo Talabi.

The government also approved hazard allowance for health and medical personnel, while food palliative was also approved for the most vulnerable citizens.

The statement reads: “In line with the current realities in the country and commitment of Ogun State Government to ameliorate the effects of removal of fuel subsidy on the well-being of the good people of Ogun State, the administration of His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the following measures for immediate implementation:

“Cash palliative of N10,000 for each public servant including pensioners to enable workers to cope with the economic shocks occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy for 3 months in the first instance with effect from July 2023.

“Approval of hazard allowance for all health and medical personnel in the State.

“Approval of peculiar allowance for public servants in the State.

“Immediate release of Letters of Promotion in respect of 2021 and 2022.

“Payment of March and April 2023 leave bonuses for public servants in the State.

“Immediate cash-backing for the quarterly payment of gratuities to pensioners.

“The Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to work out modalities of ensuring that 20% of their staff strengths are off-duty daily to ease the effect of the recent increase in fuel price among public servants.

“Commencement of food palliatives to the vulnerable (rice, garri, beans, maize etc).”

The statement noted that Gateway Trading Company has been directed to ensure the establishment of distribution outlets across the state, while items must be sold at the rate obtainable before the fuel price increase.

“The State is also establishing a commodity exchange to ensure optimization of current and future investment in the Agro-allied sector of the economy in line with President Tinubu’s war on food insecurity,” the statement added.

Also, fertilizers and other farm inputs are to be supplied to farmers at subsidized and controlled prices.

The statement also reiterated the commitment of the state government to the implementation of the Energy Transition Strategy with the launch of electric motorbikes and tricycles.

Other measures include the commencement of conversion of State Mass Transit buses to CNG including staff buses and current public transportation buses in circulation to reduce the cost of transportation by charging rates comparable to what was obtained before deregulation, acquisition of additional new CNG buses to ease transportation in the State charging fares comparable to what obtained before the fuel subsidy removal, immediate Road Infrastructure Intervention, with all the local governments working with Community Development Associations and Community Leaders to submit three roads that require immediate intervention as part of the palliative programmes and support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises through Special Schemes to boost production capacity and employment generation.