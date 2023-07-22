Subsidy palliative: APC govt doesn’t care about Nigerians – Dele Farotimi

By Miftaudeen Raji

Lawyer and political analyst, Dele Farotimi said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC-led government does not care about the ordinary Nigerians in its subsidy palliative approach.

Farotimi stated this while speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Friday.

According to him, the measures have not adequately addressed the realities and concerns of the common people in Nigeria.

The political activist described policy as a reflection of a disconnect between the federal government and the people, emphasizing that the APC lacks the will to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Recall that, in a meeting on Thursday, the National Executive Council (NEC) had agreed on palliative measures for Nigerians.

The NEC meeting, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima and also attended by governors of the 36 states of the Federation, agreed that cash transfers would be done via state social registers instead of national social registers subject to state peculiarities.

This comes days after President Bola Tinubu had proposed to transfer N8,000 to 12 million poor households in Nigeria for a period of six months to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

According to the President, the money transfer to poor households would have a multiplier effect on about 60 million individuals.

President Tinubu had said the money will be transferred to the households digitally.